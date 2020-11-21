IND vs AUS | My IPL performances have given me lot of confidence, professes Mohammed Shami

Senior Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami is feeling fairly confident ahead of the limited-overs series against Australia as he is buoyed by his IPL performances. IPL 2020 turned out to be the best edition for him in his career thus far as the pacer ended up with 20 wickets for KXIP in 14 games.

Ever since Mohammed Shami worked on his fitness, he has been a revelation for India across formats and has been able to take his game to the next level. He has become one of the most integral parts of Indian bowling attack with his great seam position and has been able to translate his potential into performances like a world-class bowler that too across formats. He's again going to be a key factor when India takes on Australia in a full-fledged series that starts from November 27 with the ODIs, followed by T20Is and Tests.

India have already landed in Australia and have started training amid the bio-bubble. The Indian fast bowler has said that he feels confident after a strong showing in the recently concluded IPL and reckons there is no burden on him as he is comfortable in his own skin.

"My performances for KXIP in IPL has given me a lot of confidence and put me in the right zone. The biggest advantage is that I can now prepare for the upcoming series without any pressure. There is no burden on me. I am very comfortable at the moment," Shami told BCCI.TV, reported TOI.

Shami had posted quite a few fitness videos during lock down and stated that he worked hard on his fitness when the world had come to a standstill over the Covid-19 pandemic and also added that he is focusing on the Tests more than the other formats.

"I had worked hard on my bowling and my fitness in the lockdown. I knew that IPL would take place sooner or later and I was preparing myself for it. We are going to have a long tour starting with the white ball followed by pink and red ball Tests. My focus area has been the red ball and I am working on my lengths and seam movement. I have always felt that once you start pitching the ball at the lengths you desire, you can succeed in different formats," he added.

Shami, who has 180 Test, 144 ODI and 12 T20I wickets further stated that 'control' is the most important thing for a bowler as basics don't change even when format changes.

"What you need is control. I have done well with the white-ball and now spending time in the nets bowling with the red ball. You don't bowl in the same area since both formats are different but your basics don't change much."

India are set to face a tougher competition against Australia, which will have added strength in their batting line-up with the likes of David Warner and Steven Smith available for selection unlike last time when India won the Down Under Test series 2-1. However, Shami isn't losing his sleep over return of the duo as he believes that one good ball can undo any batsmen.

"India have quality batsmen and we bowl at them in the nets. We don't look at names, we focus on our skills. You can be a world-class batsman, but one good ball will still get you out. Our fast bowling group can bowl at 140 kph plus and you need that kind of pace in Australia. Even our reserves are quick, you don't get to see that kind of an attack," Shami said

The Border-Gavaskar trophy starts from December 17 in what is going to India's first ever day-night Test in Australia with the pink ball in action in Adelaide.