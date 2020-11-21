IND vs AUS | I've done everything I can in T20 cricket to push my case, insists Ashton Agar

"Yeah, I haven't played white-ball cricket for a little while, but that's nothing that worries me too much. The one-day side is a hard side to get into. Unless you're going to pick two spinners, Adam Zampa has a run of it at the start anyway. I've done everything I can in T20 cricket to push my case. I feel really confident in that format and feel like I showcase my skills,” Agar was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.