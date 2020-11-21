IND vs AUS | I've done everything I can in T20 cricket to push my case, insists Ashton Agar

Today at 4:47 PM
Ashton Agar has stated that he has done everything that has been asked and then some more to deserve a chance in the Australia T20 side, although he understands that breaking into the ODI side will be difficult. Agar has further added that bowling in Shield games will help him in white-ball cricket.
With five wickets from three games against England in the last trip to the UK, Ashton Agar carved a distinct niche for himself coupled with a five-wicket haul against South Africa that made him a regular in the T20 side. The India series will present him an opportunity to cement his place in the Australian playing XI, but he understands that he might not make it to the ODI side due to the presence of Adam Zampa.
"Yeah, I haven't played white-ball cricket for a little while, but that's nothing that worries me too much. The one-day side is a hard side to get into. Unless you're going to pick two spinners, Adam Zampa has a run of it at the start anyway. I've done everything I can in T20 cricket to push my case. I feel really confident in that format and feel like I showcase my skills,” Agar was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
With Agar not being a part of the IPL, he lacks any sort of official match practise after the series against England in September. However, he turned up for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield and Agar believes that it is a good thing that he bowled enough ahead of the Indian series.
"I bowled about 150 overs in three Shield games. I bowled on some wickets that were absolute highways. Trying to think batsmen out on really good wickets actually holds you in good stead going into an ODI and T20 series," he added.
The ODI series will kick start on November 27 in Sydney.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.