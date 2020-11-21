Don't know what was going on, was constantly communicating with BCCI, reveals Rohit Sharma

Nothing has dominated the headlines in last few weeks like the Rohit Sharma injury facade and finally he has cleared the air and said that he was communicating with BCCI all the while. He also added that he doesn't have any idea what's going on in the media and his hamstring is absolutely fine.

After a lot of speculations and talks around Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury in the last few weeks, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain has come out and asserted that his hamstring is fine and he is amid the process of getting fitter and stronger right now. All hell broke loose after Rohit Sharma was initially overlooked from India's squad for Australia without any explanation from the national selection committee headed by Sunil Joshi about his injury, after which a training video of Sharma went viral and further confused one and all whether he was fit or not.

Finally, Sharma made appearances for his franchise Mumbai Indians in the last few games of the IPL 2020 and was later reinstated in the Test side, getting time off from the limited-overs side to get fully fit for the Border-Gavaskar trophy. He has said that he had no idea what was going on in the media as he was constantly in touch with the BCCI.

"I don't know what was going on, to be honest, and what all were people talking about. But let me put this on record, I was constantly communicating with the BCCI and Mumbai Indians," Rohit told PTI, reported TOI.

Rohit had returned back for MI despite Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly warning him against rushing back, however, Rohit said that he was fit enough to play T20s and also made it clear that his hamstring is fine now.

"I told them (Mumbai Indians) that I can take the field since it is the shortest format and I will be able to manage the situation quite nicely. Once I made my mind clear, it was all about focusing on what I needed to do," he said.

"Hamstring is feeling absolutely fine. Just started the process of getting it nice and strong. Before I play the longer format, I absolutely needed to be clear in mind that there is no stone that is left unturned. That's probably the reason, I'm at the NCA," Rohit opined.

The MI skipper also revealed that he wasn't concerned with the outside talks as he was only focusing on getting fitter and his hamstring was also responding well and that's why he had no issues in playing the playoffs for Mumbai.

"So for me, it was not a concern what x, y or z was talking about, like whether he would make it to Australia. Once the injury happened, the next two days all I did was to figure out what I can do in the next 10 days – whether I will be able to play or not.

"But every day, hamstring (degree of injury) was changing. The way it was responding was changing, so I was feeling quite confident that I could play and that is the communication that I had with MI at that point. I told them that I think I will be okay to play just before playoffs. If there is any discomfort, I won't be playing the playoffs."

The 33-year-old is still taking precautions and feels he will get stronger physically and that's why he didn't travel to Australia for the white-ball series, which will have many games in a short period of time.

"Of course, there is still some work that needs to be done on my hamstring. That's why I didn't go to Australia for the white-ball leg as there are back-to-back games. Around 6 games in 11 days,"

"So I thought if I get to work on my body for 25 days, I can probably go and play the Test matches. So it was an easy decision for me and I don't know why it became so complicated for others," he added.

The Border-Gavaskar trophy begins from December 17 in Adelaide and Rohit is likely to play a major role as an opener in the four-match Test series while the limited-overs series commences from November 27 with the ODI series.