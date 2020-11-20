IND vs AUS | Will play wherever the team needs me to bat, asserts Glenn Maxwell

Ahead of the well-awaited series against India, Glenn Maxwell has asserted that he will bat wherever the team needs him to bat, including playing at No.7. However, regarding the criticism surrounding his IPL performance, Maxwell admitted that he doesn’t take too much from the criticism.

Ever since Justin Langer walked into the Australian setup and made Aaron Finch the skipper, Australia’s form in the limited-overs has boomed, including taking the team to a World Cup semi-final while claiming the No.1 ranking in T20Is. Integral to Australia’s plans was the all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was impressive in their last series against England, where he scored a match-winning century.

However, his form for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL was worrying, with no sixes and a dry run from the right-handed batsman. Before the series against India later this month, Glenn Maxwell asserted that he will play wherever his team needs him to bat during the series. Alongside that, he also acknowledged that he would play at No.7.

"I'll bat in whatever position the team needs me to bat and whatever the make-up of our side is. I know I can fit into that regardless of what number it is. Someone's shown me some stats the other day of me batting at No. 7 and they were pretty good stats,” said Maxwell, reported Cricbuzz.

“If the team needs me to bat at 7 I am happy to do that and hopefully I can continue to have the success like the last series but I know it doesn't work like that. If I keep doing the right things and keep training hard it should happen," he added.

Regarding his IPL form, where he massively underperformed for the franchise, Maxwell stated that it didn’t have to do anything with the pitches. However, the all-rounder reckoned that he didn’t take too much out of it and is still training as hard as ever. In 13 innings, Maxwell scored just 108 runs, at an average of 15.42, with a strike-rate of just 101.88.

"It didn't have anything to do with the pitches at all. I suppose it was more to do with the amount of time I had left in the game most of the times. I was either rebuilding or trying to go from ball one with only a couple of balls left. If you don't hit it, you're in a bit of trouble. I don't take too much out of it. I'm still training as hard as ever and still working on the right things,” Maxwell concluded.