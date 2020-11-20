IND vs AUS | Rahane needs to be himself and not Kohli against Australia, states Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has warned India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane from doing what Kohli does as captain when he takes over and wants him to be himself. He added that Rahane is very different from Kohli and isn't expressive rather calm and composed and that's how he should be in the upcoming Tests.

Ajinkya Rahane is set to take over India's Test captaincy from Virat Kohli as the Indian skipper will be missing the major part of the Border-Gavaskar trophy as he will be with his wife Anushka Sharma as they are expecting the birth of their first child. Kohli will be present in the first Test at Adelaide Oval, his happy hunting ground and also the venue where India had played the first Test in 2018/19 and started with a win. But, this time it will be a Day-Night Test with a pink ball in use.

Cricket expert Harbhajan Singh has stated that Rahane should not lose his personality and remain the cool and calm player that he is than trying to copy Virat Kohli, who's aggressive and expressive on-field.

"He's very calm and composed, not so expressive. He's very different to Virat Kohli. I would like to remind Rahane that he doesn't need to change his game or personality. Looking at a personality like Virat, Rahane might think that he has to adopt some of it to beat Australia. But I don’t think that's necessary," Harbhajan told Sports Tak digital channel, reported TOI.

He, however, also added that Rahane needs to get the best out of the team. Last time, when India played against Australia in Australia, they won the Test series 2-1.

"All Rahane needs to do is be himself and make sure he gets the best out of his team."

Bhajji also opined that Virat has been great in Australia, and the team will miss him, be it his batting, aggression, body language or ability to lead from the front.

"Virat has an unbelievable record in Australia, something every batsman aspires. So definitely India is going to miss Kohli in the batting unit.Then his experience as captain. His aggression, leading from the front, that is Virat Kohli. He always puts his best foot forward. His body language, his intent ... India is going to miss him."

The Border Gavaskar trophy will start from December 17 in Adelaide while the limited-overs tour starts from November 27 in Sydney with ODIs followed by T20Is and then Tests.