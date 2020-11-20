IND vs AUS | It’s a positive for us that ‘class performer’ Rohit Sharma is not in Indian side, reckons Glenn Maxwell

Today at 5:45 PM
Glenn Maxwell has opined that Rohit Sharma’s absence in the Indian team for the limited-overs series against Australia is a big positive for the home side. However, the all-rounder is wary of KL Rahul, with whom he played at the Kings XI Punjab franchise, considering his run of form in the IPL.
Even though Rohit Sharma turned up for Mumbai Indians in the playoffs stage of the IPL, his fitness was always a concern and it kept him out of the squad for the series against Australia. While he was subsequently named in the side for the Test side, India will hugely miss his services in the white-ball phase of the tour in which he has been a terrific performer. Maxwell called it a huge positive for the home side, calling Rohit a ‘class performer’ for the Indian team.
"He (Rohit) is a class performer, so consistent as an opening batsman with a couple of (three) double hundreds (in ODIs). So anytime he is not in the line-up against you, it is a positive," Maxwell said during an interaction organised by the official broadcasters.
While Kohli will play in all six limited-overs games, KL Rahul will act as his deputy. Rahul has got leadership qualities thanks to IPL, where Maxwell has played under him. The lanky Aussie batting all-rounder feels that Rahul can easily fill in the gap left by Rohit's absence.
"But in saying that, India have still got back-ups more than capable of playing that role. We saw KL Rahul, the performance that he put on during the last IPL was extraordinary. Whether he opens the batting or not, I am sure he will be just as good a player," Maxwell added.
The ODI series will kick-start a long two and a half months tour in a bio-secure bubble with Sydney kick-starting the first ODI on November 27.
