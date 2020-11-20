IND vs AUS | It’s a positive for us that ‘class performer’ Rohit Sharma is not in Indian side, reckons Glenn Maxwell

Even though Rohit Sharma turned up for Mumbai Indians in the playoffs stage of the IPL, his fitness was always a concern and it kept him out of the squad for the series against Australia. While he was subsequently named in the side for the Test side, India will hugely miss his services in the white-ball phase of the tour in which he has been a terrific performer. Maxwell called it a huge positive for the home side, calling Rohit a ‘class performer’ for the Indian team.