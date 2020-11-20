ICC tweaks ICC World Test Championship rankings; Australia overtake India for No.1 spot
With ICC tweaking rules to decide the ranking of teams in World Test Championship, Australia overtook India in the WTC on Thursday as per the percentage of points earned. With the ongoing novel Coronavirus, only half the WTC games have been played, after which ICC tweaked the points system.
As a result of changes in ICC World Test Championship points system, which will now be decided by " percentage of points earned" than points only, Australia toppled India in WTC standings. Australia have 296 points from 3 Test series that they have played and boast a percentage of 82.22 in comparison to India who have 360 points to their credit from 4 Test series at 75 per cent.
The ICC Cricket Committee which is currently chaired by former India captain Anil Kumble had recommended that the rankings should be decided based on matches completed in the World Test Championship cycle instead of total points earned and it was approved by the board. Notably, all the incomplete matches are being treated as draws.
"Both the Cricket Committee and Chief Executives Committee supported the approach of ranking teams based on completed matches and points earned as this reflects their performance and doesn't disadvantage teams that have been unable to compete all of their matches through no fault of their own," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.
"We explored a whole range of options, but our Members felt strongly that we should proceed as planned with the first-ever World Test Championship Final in June next year."
Due to COVID-19 "just under half of the World Test Championship matches have been played, with that estimated to rise to more than 85% by the end of the competition window."
