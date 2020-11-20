ICC sets the minimum age to play cricket across formats at 15

The International Cricket Council ( ICC ) announced a new set of rules pertaining to the age restriction for youngsters to make their first appearance at the highest level. While earlier there were no such rules set in play, on Thursday, ICC said that only players above the age of 15 would be allowed to play International cricket across age-group cricket, be it Men’s, Women’s or U-19 cricket.

Pakistan’s Hasan Raza made records when he made his debut at the age of 14, representing the Asian side in seven Tests and 16 ODIs from 1996 to 2005. However, now, under the new rules, the batsman would have had to wait for his opportunity until he turned 15.

“The Board confirmed the introduction of minimum age restrictions for international cricket to improve safeguarding of players which will apply across all cricket including ICC events, bilateral cricket and U19 cricket. To play in any form of men’s, women’s or U19 international cricket players must now be a minimum age of 15,” ICC said in a release.

However, the rules allow for a slight change, if the Member board could apply to ICC, asking them to allow a player under the age of 15 to play for them. It is to ensure that the young players could cope with the demands and the pressure of international cricket, which would not hamper their career later.