Reports | Rohit Sharma kick-starts training in Bangalore; to fly to Australia with Ishant Sharma

Today at 5:07 PM
Recovering quickly from the hamstring strain, Rohit Sharma has joined the National Cricket Academy to train under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid. After improving his fitness, Rohit, who is only in the Test squad, will be travelling to Australia with Ishant Sharma who is in Bangalore currently.
The controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s injury escalated all too quickly when he turned up for Mumbai Indians after the national selectors left him from India’s tour of Australia, citing injury. Rohit scored a fluent 68 in the IPL 2020 final that MI went on to win but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly spoke about the importance of Rohit recovering fully before being a part of the national team once again.
Now, in what is a good news for the Indian team, PTI reported that the Mumbaikar has started practising at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore on Thursday. He did a bit of batting practice apart from a few stretching exercises in the presence of NCA chief Rahul Dravid and physio and trainers available at the country’s premier cricket hub.
As a matter of fact, ESPN Cricinfo yesterday reported that Ishant Sharma resumed his training at the NCA under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid and Sunil Joshi. Ishant was seen having a long chat with Joshi on the sidelines after bowling a spell of six overs.
According to PTI, if Rohit is deemed fully fit, he will be travelling with Ishant Sharma in one plane to Australia and upon serving a 14-day quarantine, he will be allowed to join the team bubble for the first Day/Night Test in Adelaide.
