Reports | Indian T20I players to get central contracts with a minimum of 10 games

As per reports, now anyone who has played at least 10 T20I games for India will be eligible to get BCCI central contracts. Earlier, the annual central contracts were only given to those Indian players who played Test cricket or One-day internationals but now that might not be the case.
After declining to take T20Is into consideration for giving the annual central contracts, the clauses are likely to be changed as now anyone who has played a minimum of 10 T20 internationals will be considered for the central contracts that were not the case at the time of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA).
A source in the know of things told the Indian Express that the old clause in the annual central contracts will be changed and it will help the specialist T20 players get the contracts unlike before.
“The board has decided to change the old clause and add a new one where a player who’s played a minimum ten T20 games in a year can be given a central contract. In the new contract signed by players, this clause was included. If there’s any specialist T20 player, he should not be deprived of a central contract because his speciality is the shortest format,” a source told The Indian Express.
BCCI gives over annual contracts to cricketers who fall in four categories: A+ gets 7 crore, A gets 5 crores, B gets 3 crores and C gets 1 crore.
