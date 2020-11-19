IND vs SA | Wriddhiman Saha returns to nets as signs of recovery become clearer

Wriddhiman Saha sustained an injury during the Indian Premier League where he was having a successful campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad and his participation in the tour of Australia came under severe scrutiny. However, the speculation has come to rest for a while as the Bengal wicket-keeper batsman showed signs of recovery and returned to nets taking throwdowns from the Sri Lankan left-arm specialist Nuwan Seneviratne and Indian right-arm bowler Dayananda Garani.