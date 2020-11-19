IND vs SA | Wriddhiman Saha returns to nets as signs of recovery become clearer

Today at 11:32 AM
Injured keeper Wriddhiman Saha has shown quick signs of recovery as he was seen practising in the nets at the Sydney Olympic Park in New South Wales and was seen taking a few throwdowns. The 36-year-old wicketkeeper had missed the eliminator as well as the second qualifier of the IPL due to injury.
Wriddhiman Saha sustained an injury during the Indian Premier League where he was having a successful campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad and his participation in the tour of Australia came under severe scrutiny. However, the speculation has come to rest for a while as the Bengal wicket-keeper batsman showed signs of recovery and returned to nets taking throwdowns from the Sri Lankan left-arm specialist Nuwan Seneviratne and Indian right-arm bowler Dayananda Garani.
However, he didn’t keep wickets during the nets with the physio Nitin Patel and S&C coach Nick Webb keeping a tab on his game. He was not going full tilt either, possibly trying to come back to the groove slowly and steadily.
Look who is batting in the nets today. Hello @Wriddhipops! 💪 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GEzLKcSdVF— BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2020
When India last toured to New Zealand, Saha, despite his great showings in the home season, was confined to the bench with Rishabh Pant, thanks to his records overseas, starting in the playing XI. However, his returns were less than impressive which gave rise to a hope for Saha ahead of the Australian tour.
