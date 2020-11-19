IND vs AUS | We need to tire out 'standout' Bumrah in the first two games, demands Josh Hazlewood

Jasprit Bumrah has been in sensational form of late and Aussie pacer Josh Hazelwood wants his side to try and tire out the Indian pace spearhead. He also added that it hurt to lose the Test series last time and the India-Australia rivalry is right up there with the much talked about Ashes series.

The anticipation and excitement is palpable with every passing day as people can't wait for the Border-Gavaskar trophy to commence on December 17 in Adelaide with the Day-Night Test after three-match ODI and T20I games get over. After last time, India defeated Australia in the 2018/19 Test series Down Under, this year's Border-Gavaskar trophy is all the more awaited as before that there was a feeling that no matter how competitive India turns out to be, they just can't win in the white jersey in Australian shores.

One of the chief architects of India's historic Test series win was Jasprit Bumrah, who starred with 21 wickets and impressed one and all in what was his first Test series Down Under. Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood, who was part of the recently-concluded IPL and saw Bumrah from close quarters finishing with 27 wickets in the lucrative league, which was the second best in the league this season, feels that he is the standout bowler for India. He also added that Australia need to try and tire him out in the first two Tests.

“Bumrah is probably the standout. He is unique with his action. He maintains pace very well throughout the day, and the whole series. He is probably the key. He can take wickets upfront or with the old ball. I guess it’s about getting lot of overs into him, try to tire him out in the first couple of games. That will be the key,” Hazlewood said.

India boasts of a formidable pace battery in Tests with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav. Hazlewood admitted that India out bowled them last time and feels that they have all bases covered. Aussie batsmen will need to be at their best to trump Indian bowlers, added the right-handed pacer.

“They out-bowled us the last time they came. That went a long way for them in winning the series. They have most bases covered with their quicks. If Ishant Sharma gets here at some point it will add to their strength.

“They are all a little bit different. For the last 10-15 years, Indian pacers have kept improving. Our batters will have to be on their toes to counter that.”

The 29-year-old also revealed that the India-Australia rivalry is right up there with the Ashes, which is touted as the epitome of contest in the cricketing world. He further asserted that the team hasn't forgotten the hurt they felt when India defeated them at home as they don't lose at home often.

“They won last time, and we don’t lose too many series in Australia. That certainly hurt at the time. We know the guys who were in that time. I will remember that. It gives motivation this time around.

“Australia-India rivalry is up there with the Ashes. India have probably added to it, the last time when they came here and won. That was some tight series.”