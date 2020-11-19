IND vs AUS | Pujara and Rahul have chance to prove themselves in Kohli's absence, feels Harbhajan Singh

Virat Kohli's batting performance and his presence is as much talked about as his absence. Be it present cricketers or former players turned cricket pundits, everyone has been opining about the impact of Virat Kohli's absence from India's side for the last three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Kohli will be part of the T20I and ODI series and even the first Test in Adelaide, which is going to be a Day-Night game with pink ball being used in the game starting December 17.