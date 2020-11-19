IND vs AUS | India have the batting line-up to tame Australia, feels Rameez Raja

Steve Smith and David Warner’s presence in the Aussie squad followed by Virat Kohli’s absence in the Indian team is the dichotomy which made the contrast a bit pale in comparison. There have been build ups and narratives in place but no one is really certain if India have it in them to crack the Aussie bowling code without their talismanic skipper on their side. However, Rameez Raja is not worried as he feels that India can tame the Aussies quite comfortably.