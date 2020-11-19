IND vs AUS | India have the batting line-up to tame Australia, feels Rameez Raja

Today at 2:58 PM
Despite Virat Kohli’s absence for the major part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pakistan commentator Rameez Raja believes that India have the firepower to topple Australia. The former Pakistan batsman has further added that there is less bounce, sideways movement in Australian pitches.
Steve Smith and David Warner’s presence in the Aussie squad followed by Virat Kohli’s absence in the Indian team is the dichotomy which made the contrast a bit pale in comparison. There have been build ups and narratives in place but no one is really certain if India have it in them to crack the Aussie bowling code without their talismanic skipper on their side. However, Rameez Raja is not worried as he feels that India can tame the Aussies quite comfortably.
"The pitches in Australia are no longer what they used to be some years back. I mean there is less bounce, sideways movement and they are less venomous. And I think Australia will want to have full five-day Tests against India for viewership figures given their requirements," Rameez said on the Cricket Baaz channel.
"There are already complaints in Australia about the absence of Virat Kohli after the first Test in Adelaide. I think India has the batting line-up to tame Australia and plus the Indian bowling has improved a lot and they have a very good attack now and Australia will have this in mind.”
While Rohit will be back in the Test series, India will miss his services in the ODI and T20I series - two formats where he has an impeccable record for himself. Raja is certain that it will have an impact on India’s fortunes when they take on the Aussies in the first ODI on November 27 in Sydney.
"Rohit is a match-winner and teams are scared of him. When teams huddle together before a batsman arrives at the crease like Sharma does it says a lot. Rohit's absence is a big loss to India."
