IND vs AUS | Cameron Green has earned the right to play Tests on his batting alone, admits Justin Langer

Aussie head coach Justin Langer stated that Cameron Green, who on the back of his domestic exploits has received a national call-up, has earned the right to play Tests as a batsman alone. However, he added, that for ODIs, he needs to chip in with a few overs as he doesn't have much experience.

A while back, Greg Chappell had termed the 21-year-old the best batting talent he had seen since the legendary Ricky Ponting. The Western Australia cricketer averages close to 50 in First-class cricket and has put up impressive displays in domestic cricket and there are chances he might even start in the high profile series against the Men in Blue.

However, Australian coach, Justin Langer made it clear that the talented youngster will only be part of the ODI side if he can bowl a few overs as he doesn't have the experience in limited-overs cricket to play as a batsman alone. Green has played nine List-A games in his career averaging 27.83 with the bat and has taken seven wickets with the white cherry.

"In one-day cricket, he'll only play if he can bowl a few overs because that's how we'll set up the team. He hasn't had the white-ball experience to come in as a pure batsman but if he can bowl a few overs, my gosh he becomes a good prospect," Langer was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au'.

Langer added that it's completely different when it comes to the longer version of the game, where he has earned the right to play as a batsman alone.

"But Test cricket is different. He's earned the right to play Test cricket on his batting. I love watching him bat. For such a tall batsman, he's got so much time," said Langer.

India's tour of Australia begins on November 27 in Sydney with the ODIs kick starting the tour. Green is one of the many fresh faces in Australia's side. The youngster is also excited for the series and said he will learn a lot even if doesn't play.

"The results I've had in four-day cricket are definitely a lot better than what I have shown in T20s. If I don't play, I'll get a lot of experience and hopefully take a lot out of it. There's probably no better place to keep learning and evolving your game than around world-class coaches and players," said Green.

The Border-Gavaskar trophy begins from December 17 at Adelaide Oval with the Day-Night Test.