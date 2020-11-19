ICC Tribunal rules Nuwan Zoysa guilty under Anti-Corruption Code after T10 League allegations

Today at 5:59 PM
ICC Anti-Corruption Code has been handed against former Sri Lankan pace bowler Nuwan Zoysa for breach of ICC code in 2018. He was charged by both ICC and Emirates Cricket Board for wrongdoing as the head coach of Team Sri Lanka in the T10 league organised in 2017.
In October 2018, Zoysa was charged with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had sent Zoysa on "compulsory leave", with immediate effect, reacting to the situation immediately. Then, Zoysa was working with the Sri Lanka A team, and was part of tours of West Indies and Bangladesh.
Two years after Zoysa asked for a hearing, ICC has found him guilty of breaching these three articles of the code:
Article 2.1.1 "for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.
Article 2.1.4, which involves "directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1."
Article 2.4.4 which deals with "failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code."
Meanwhile, Zoysa has also been found guilty and was charged by the ICC on behalf of the ECB with breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code.
