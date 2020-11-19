ENG vs SA | South Africa player tests positive for Covid-19

Today at 10:51 AM
An undisclosed player and two other ‘close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team’ have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of South Africa’s home series against England. The CSA release clarified that all three of them are asymptomatic and have been kept in isolation.
As Cricket South Africa seemed to have overcome controversy and agreed to abide by the Interim board in place by the country’s sports ministry, making way for the England series to go on without any fuss, another problem entered the room with all vigilant avatars. Just two days before the first Intra-Squad game in Cape Town, a player and two close contacts have tested positive for the Coronavirus although they all are asymptomatic.
"One player has returned a positive test result and two players were considered close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team," the statement said on Wednesday (November 18). "All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the COVID-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being.
"At this stage, none of these players will be replaced for the tour, but two replacement players will be included into the squad for the purposes of the inter-squad practice matches that will be played on Saturday, 21 November."
CSA conducted around 50 RT-PCR tests on players and support staff prior to entering the Bio-secure Environment in Cape Town where the series will be played from November 27. The T20Is will take place first before both the teams lock horns in a three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, England's squad arrived in South Africa and returned negative COVID-19 results.
