Virat Kohli is the glue that keeps the team together on and off the field, feels John Buchanan

“The Indian players who play in all formats of the series stay till the third week of January and that's a very long time in the bubble. With teams isolated more than before, your leaders should be able to keep the group together. That's where India will miss Kohli when he leaves after the first Test. Kohli has demonstrated in the last few years that he is a mature leader who keeps this Indian team together. Having said that, I am not for a moment suggesting that the ones who would lead in Kohli's absence can't do that.”