Reports | Ishant Sharma ‘looking good’ after completing long bowling session at Chinnaswamy

Team India have received a massive boost ahead of their Test series against Australia as speedster Ishant Sharma looks all set to get back to full fitness in time for the first Test in Adelaide on November 17. Sharma, who suffered a muscle tear in the IPL, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru and it is believed that the pacer, on Wednesday, underwent a very lengthy bowling session, which was overseen by chairman of selectors Sunil Joshi.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, Sharma was seen bowling during the lunch break of a 50-overs-a-side corporate cricket match on Wednesday morning, after which he indulged in a chat with Joshi, who will add the 32-year-old to the primary squad should the speedster pass a fitness test.

“Sharma was bowling on one of the side pitches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, during the lunch break of a 50-overs-a-side corporate cricket match. After his bowling stint, Sharma went through a few basic stretching routines, and then returned for a short fielding session, alternating between high and flat catches. When the club fixture was about to resume, he had a long chat with Joshi outside the boundary rope,” read the report from ESPNCricinfo.

The report further stated that Ishant’s progress on the day was monitored and supervised by Paras Mhambrey, the head coach of the U19 team, who witnessed the right-armer practice for about 45 minutes.

“Sharma's session on Wednesday was supervised by Paras Mhambrey, the former India fast bowler who is also the head coach of India's Under-19 team, and lasted about 45 minutes. He is slated to bowl on the centre pitch once the day's corporate match ends.

"He had started from a short run-up but then proceeded to mark his normal run-up with a measuring tape after just three deliveries. He bowled uninterrupted for the next 20 minutes, before taking a short break, stopping for chats with Mhambrey, who he has been working with since reaching the NCA last month, and the trainers,” the report added.

Ishant is one of two Indian Test players waiting to pass a fitness test before being cleared to travel to Australia, with Rohit Sharma being the other. The 32-year-old seamer is the nucleus of the Indian pace attack and was central to the side’s triumph Down Under two years ago, where he picked up 11 wickets in 3 Tests at an average of 23.81.