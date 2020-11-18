India to kick-start five-Test series with England in 2021 on August 4

On the back of confirming the historic tour to Pakistan in 2021, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have made yet another blockbuster announcement and have confirmed that the Indian Men’s cricket team will tour the country for five Tests in 2021. The series, which will conclude England’s summer, will kick-start with the first Test in Trent Bridge on August 4 and conclude with the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford between September 10 and 14. The series is expected to be a part of the second cycle of the World Test Championship that will commence after the conclusion of the first cycle in mid-2021.