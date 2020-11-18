India to kick-start five-Test series with England in 2021 on August 4

Today at 4:03 PM
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have unveiled plans for the summer of 2021 and have confirmed that team India will headline the blockbuster period with a five-Test series. The ECB also confirmed that Sri Lanka and Pakistan will tour the country for limited-overs matches next year.
Barring the India series, the ECB have also confirmed that they will host both Sri Lanka and Pakistan for limited-overs gigs next year. The board revealed that they are also in talks with potentially adding Tests to the Sri Lanka tour. Currently, England are scheduled to play 3 ODIs versus Sri Lanka and a full-fledged limited-overs series - T20Is and ODIs - versus Pakistan.
“We had an amazing summer of international cricket this year with some memorable performances, and we know how much enjoyment it brought to people whilst staying at home,” ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison said in a statement.
“Next year we’ve got another big international programme to look forward to, with the thrill of a five-Test series against India as the centrepiece, compelling white ball series for our men and women, and an Ashes Series for our Visually Impaired team.
“It’s an exciting prospect for England fans, and while Covid means there’s still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country.”
The board have also hinted that the 2021 summer might feature spectators, by opening tickets for the tours. They did, however, assure that a full refund will be provided in the case of there being cancellations due to Covid restrictions.
India tour of England fixtures
4-8 August, 1st Test Match, Trent Bridge
12-16 August, 2nd Test Match, Lord’s
25-29 August, 3rd Test Match, Emerald Headingley
2-6 Sept, 4th Test Match, Kia Oval
10-14 Sept, 5th Test Match, Emirates Old Trafford
