IND vs AUS | Kane Richardson withdraws from tour; Andrew Tye named as replacement

New-father Kane Richardson has pulled out of Australia’s forthcoming series against India, citing family safety, and has been replaced by medium-pacer Andrew Tye in both the ODIs and T20Is. Richardson’s decision comes on the back of a mini Covid outbreak in Adelaide, which has caused panic.

The chaos caused by the mini Covid outbreak in Adelaide is starting to unravel as new father Kane Richardson has pulled out of the forthcoming ODIs and T20Is versus India. Richardson, who recently became a father for the first time, informed Cricket Australia that he wanted to prioritize family and spend time with his wife and son, amidst uncertainty in the country, where players have been airlifted into Sydney as the threat of all states closing their borders continues to loom.

"It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad," national selector Trevor Hohns was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Kane wanted to remain in Adelaide with Nyki and their son. We will always support our players and their families; even more so given the challenging environment we are in. We will miss what he brings to the team but completely understand and support his decision."

33-year-old Andrew Tye, who last played an international match for Australia back in 2018, has been named as Richardson’s replacement. Tye, who has played 7 ODIs and 26 T20Is in his career, was a part of the Aussie squad that toured England in September but did not get a game. The right-armer was also a part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the IPL, which was subsequently led by fellow teammate Steve Smith.

Meanwhile, Western Australia stars Josh Philippe and D'Arcy Short will also train with the group before joining their respective KFC BBL franchises.

India’s tour of Australia will kick off with the ODIs, with the first ODI set to be played in Sydney on November 27.