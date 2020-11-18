IND vs AUS | Fortress Gabba would be a great alternative to Adelaide, opines Josh Hazlewood

On the back of uncertainty surrounding the first Test happening in Adelaide, Josh Hazlewood has opined that the Aussies would love to see the match be moved to ‘fortress’ Gabba. The Gabba, where Australia have not lost a Test since 1988, is scheduled to host the final Test of the series.

Team India, as per the initial itinerary, were all set to be welcomed by a pink-ball challenge at the Adelaide Oval, but a Covid outbreak in the state has now put the possibility of the first Test happening at the venue in jeopardy. Both the MCG and SCG have emerged as front-runners to host the first Test in case of a venue shift, but Josh Hazlewood has claimed that he would like to see the Test be played elsewhere.

Hazlewood, who made his Test debut in Brisbane six years ago, has stated that he would love to see Gabba serve as an alternative, given the Aussies have a formidable record there. The hosts have, remarkably, not lost a Test at the Gabba since 1988.

"The longer we wait the hotter it gets up there, so the quicks would all be happy to get that game done in December. We obviously have a really good record up there and it's (Gaba) a great place to start,” cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood as saying.

The Adelaide Test is, currently, scheduled to be played under lights with the pink-ball, but that might not be the case should there be a venue shift. Hazlewood claimed that, pragmatically, it would not make sense to play with a pink-ball on some of the other surfaces. The Adelaide Oval, according to him, is the ideal surface to play pink-ball cricket.

"He (curator Damian Hough) has got the wicket perfect at Adelaide for a pink-ball Test," Hazlewood said.

“A few grounds around Australia are too abrasive or too hard, such as the Gabba or Perth. Those wickets are too hard for a pink ball, it goes quite soft after a certain amount of time.

“Could be red ball (first Test in) Melbourne or Brisbane or somewhere, then we head back to Adelaide later on in the summer. From all reports we're still good for Adelaide but it can always change .. . hopefully they can get on top of it in the next week or two."

Earlier, MCG Chief Stuart Fox stated that the Victorian ground will be ready to mobilise and act as an emergency replacement should the first Test be moved out of Adelaide.

"If the game had to be moved, the MCG would be ready to mobilise and the MCG would be available," smh.com.au quoted Fox as saying.