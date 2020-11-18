Bubble life is a lot easier than quarantine, feels Josh Hazlewood

Today at 1:51 PM
After being confined to a two-week Quarantine following his arrival from the UAE, Josh Hazlewood commented that bubble life is far easier than Quarantine, which might play a part in players pulling out of tours in the future. Hazlewood is slated to play against India in all three formats.
After partaking in a two-month-long Indian Premier League, after which the Australian and the Indian contingent reached Australia, the players had to undergo a two-week mandatory quarantine where they are allowed to practise for a bit. Given the fact that they are confined to a room for the major part of the day in their respective hotels in New South Wales, it is natural that mental fatigue can set in. Hazlewood was quite open about the same, saying bubble life is a lot easier than quarantine.
"These two weeks are the hardest coming back from an overseas tour. That will weigh on a few guys' decisions if we're touring overseas and this is still what has to happen when you have to return,” Hazlewood said, reported Sydney Morning Herald.
"I think bubble life is a lot easier than quarantine. There are a few things you can get out to do and playing cricket as well – that's a huge bonus. It's different for everyone. If you had to keep doing these two-week stints every time we come back that makes it a difficult choice for each individual.
"It's pretty hard work. That privilege of getting out for a few hours each day is a bonus. It's really helping with the day-to-day. Apart from that we're in our rooms. We've had the odd team meeting on Zoom, but you're pretty much left to your own devices for the rest of the day."
Currently, there are doubts over Adelaide’s capability to host the first Test as the second wave of Covid-19 has hit entire South Australia. So much so that South Australia Premier Steven Marshall announced the state would move into a hard lockdown after the Cricket Australia fled their players and support staff to NSW.
