Bubble life is a lot easier than quarantine, feels Josh Hazlewood

After partaking in a two-month-long Indian Premier League, after which the Australian and the Indian contingent reached Australia, the players had to undergo a two-week mandatory quarantine where they are allowed to practise for a bit. Given the fact that they are confined to a room for the major part of the day in their respective hotels in New South Wales, it is natural that mental fatigue can set in. Hazlewood was quite open about the same, saying bubble life is a lot easier than quarantine.