BBL 2020-21 | Zahir Khan, Keemo Paul join Big Bash as Afghanistan-Ireland series adds headache

Today at 11:18 AM
Melbourne Stars and the Hobart Hurricanes have secured the services of Afghan spinner Zahir Khan and Windies pacer Keemo Paul for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League. Meanwhile, the league is now grappling with the Afghanistan-Ireland series which means many regulars might have to leave BBL.
With Channel 7 expecting a better line-up of overseas players for the Big Bash League, Zahir Khan and Keemo Paul have arrived as a godsend for Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes respectively. Zahir featured in the last season for Brisbane Heat but will now join the Stars as the franchise lost Harris Rauf to Pakistan national duty this time.
"We're looking forward to having Zahir on board for this season. His left arm wristspin will give us a variety of options. Together with Adam Zampa, Tom O'Connell, Clint Hinchliffe and the support of our skipper Glenn Maxwell, we're pleased with the group of spinners we'll have available over the course of the season,” Stars' coach David Hussey was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.
While the Stars would like Zahir to play the entire season, now the Afghanistan-Ireland series has thrown a spanner in their works. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been part of different teams this BBL but if the series goes ahead in Abu Dhabi, then they will have to join their national team, leaving the BBL further bereft of star names.
However, Keemo Paul won't have any availability issues given he is already in New Zealand. According to the travel arrangements between two nations, people returning from New Zealand will not have to quarantine on arrival in Australia.
- Keemo Paul
- Zahir Khan
- Big Bash League
- Afghanistan Vs Ireland
- Afghanistan Cricket Team
- Melbourne Stars
- Hobart Hurricanes
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.