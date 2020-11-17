Will push us as a country to be exposed to the franchise tournaments, points Jos Buttler 

Jos Buttler has pointed out that English players have been in high demand in T20 tournaments around the world and this will help England move ahead as a nation. He added that for the T20 World Cup, the England team needs follow a similar approach to that of their 50-over World Cup triumph.

England’s limited over side has been one of the best for a few years now and it has resulted in creating a high demand for their players in T20 leagues around the world. In the recently concluded IPL as well, English players played a huge role for their respective franchises, and most notable of those was Jofra Archer, who won the ‘Most Valuable Player’ award for his lethal bowling.

Jos Buttler, who was another crucial England player in IPL and shared the dressing room with Archer for the Rajasthan based franchise, pointed out that the exposure that England players are getting by playing in the league will help push the country in terms of quality of cricket.

"It's fantastic for English cricket that a lot of our players are in high demand in franchise tournaments around the world," Buttler said prior to England departing for their limited-overs tour of South Africa as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"I think it shows that we've come a long way in white-ball cricket and how it's viewed around the world. We had a lot of players in the IPL and there are a number going to the Big Bash. It's obviously fantastic for the individuals but it will push us as a country from strength to strength to be exposed to those tournaments."

With the T20 World Cup fast, Buttler further insisted that England needs to adopt an approach similar to their title-winning 50-over World Cup, where they were certain of their squad beforehand.

"We're building towards a World Cup and what we did well in 50-over cricket was win and learn at the same time building towards a tournament. Of course, winning gives you confidence, when you can play well and get clarity in the side. You want to nail down your 11 and squad of 15 building towards that World Cup,” he added.

"One thing we had in 50-over cricket was that the team almost picked itself towards the end of that cycle and that's a great place to be. You get a lot of confidence from guys playing with each other and then going into the tournament and high-pressure situations. You are very familiar with your own role and what you expect of your team-mates."