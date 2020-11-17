Sudeep Tyagi hangs up his boots from all formats of cricket

Today at 8:49 PM
Former Indian pacer Sudeep Tyagi has called it a day from all formats of cricket three years after playing his last first-class game for Hyderabad, after representing Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra. Tyagi played four ODIs and one T20I and 14 IPL matches for Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
A domestic workhorse who got a decent amount of recognition in the new-found landscape of Indian cricket - in the early parts of the IPL - Sudeep Tyagi was a household name among all IPL fans. A season for Chennai Super Kings not only made him a star figure but landed an international debut in which he played four ODIs and a lone T20 game in 2009 and 2010. He went on to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad but never got the same form back, only to be ousted thus after.
"I have achieved what is every player's dream to represent the country and wearing the Indian flag is a dream I lived. I want to thank MS Dhoni under whom I played my first ODI. I want to thank my role models Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh and Suresh Raina. It is very difficult to do this but to move ahead we must let go,” Tyagi wrote in his retirement statement.
In his career that spanned over a decade, the Ghaziabad-born pacer played 41 first-class matches, accounting for 109 wickets. His first-class debut against Odisha in Cuttack in 2007 was a dream debut for any pacer as he demolished the Odisha batting line-up, comprising domestic stalwarts like SS Das, Rashmi Ranajn Parida and Pinniti Jayachandra.
While he went on to represent Saurashtra and Hyderabad after that in first-class cricket, his List A and T20 career ended in 2014. His T20I debut in the 2009 season saw him dismissing Kumar Sangakkara but he could only play three more 50-over games for India after that.
“Cricket is my very existence and soul. It is very difficult to do this but to move ahead, we must let go. Having said that I could have played more and given more to the country. I am cricket and nothing in my life will be above it. I am most thankful to my father, who held me and took me to practice everyday with a vision to see me play for India. Even today, he wishes to see me in blue jersey again, his love for cricket and country is unparalleled,” he wrote.
This is the most difficult decision i ever made , to say goodbye to my dream . #sudeeptyagi #teamindia #indiancricket #indiancricketer #bcci #dreamteam #ipl pic.twitter.com/tN3EzQy9lM— Sudeep Tyagi (@sudeeptyagi005) November 17, 2020
- Sudeep Tyagi
- Indian Premier League
- India Vs South Africa
- Ranji Trophy
- India Cricket Team
- Chennai Super Kings
- Uttarpradesh Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.