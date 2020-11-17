South Africa to escape ICC ban as CSA agrees to appoint interim board

In a huge relief for South African cricket, Cricket South Africa’s member’s council, on Monday, agreed to appoint an interim board, as proposed by the government. The South African government, earlier, had suggested putting in place an interim board to take control of the damning situation of the sport of cricket in the country, but CSA’s member’s council - the highest authority in the board - refused to recognize the same, thereby putting CSA in the risk of going under administration and receiving a potential ICC ban, like Zimbabwe did last year. However, all that and more changed on Monday, as the member’s council, finally, agreed to appoint an interim board, as proposed by the government.