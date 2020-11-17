‘Proactive’ Cricket Australia airlifts Shield cricketers out of Adelaide

Today at 7:49 PM
Taking a proactive approach, CA have lifted the Australian ODI and T20I players and support staff who were a part of Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland teams to New South Wales. Those states have closed its borders with South Australia (SA) following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.
After overcoming a lot of obstacles on the way, Cricket Australia finally got the Indian side to start their practice amidst Quarantine at the Sydney Olympic Park hub in New South Wales. However, a second wave of the pandemic in South Australia put the host board in a dire situation from which they had to get their own players out to avoid a difficult situation to get the ODI series going.
However, a vigilant Cricket Australia swiftly moved players and staff from Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland, who are part of the Australian men's ODI and T20I squads, to Sydney without any fuss. They, on top of that, also overcame another obstacle on their way as all the players tested negative for Coronavirus.
Not only the national team players, but also Adelaide Strikers and South Australia-based players from other BBL squads have been moved to Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, to get the self-isolation process done. Although the Big Bash League is kick-starting on December 10, Adelaide will only host its leg from December 28.
"CA has taken a pro-active approach and mobilised a number of people across the country over the past 24 hours to shore up our men's domestic and international schedules," said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO.
"I would like to thank the players and staff for their understanding regarding the changes to their travel schedules and for their commitment to ensuring the summer of cricket is a huge success. I would also like to thank the various leadership groups across Australian cricket for coming together over the past 48 hours and taking quick, decisive action - made possible by thorough, cross-department contingency planning."
