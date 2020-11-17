NZ vs WI | Kane Williamson and Trent Boult rested in T20Is, Devon Conway earns debut call
Today at 9:53 AM
New Zealand Cricket have announced the squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies and Kane Williamson and Trent Boult have been rested from T20Is to keep them fresh for Tests. South African-born debutant Devon Conway got his maiden call to represent the Black Caps in T20Is.
With their 2-0 victory over India and the latest reports of a change in points system in the World Test Championship, New Zealand Cricket have got quite an edge over other teams, making them favourites along with England, India, and Australia to qualify for the finals. Taking note of that the Black Caps have decided to focus more on red-ball cricket and have rested their skipper Kane Williamson and pace spearhead Trent Boult for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies.
Coach Gary Stead informed that Williamson and Boult were sitting out the three T20s, beginning in Auckland from November 27 as they played big roles for their respective franchises in IPL 2020.
"We've had to make a decision on Kane and Trent to prioritise the Test matches, given how important they are to our red-ball team and the fact they both played such big roles in the recent IPL while also managing injuries," Stead said as quoted by TOI.
However, the Black Caps have added an exciting element to the 13-man T20I squad in the form of South African-born debutant Devon Conway, who has taken the domestic circuit by storm in the recent past. Conway moved to New Zealand in 2017 and has been on a roll ever since, winning back-to-back domestic player of the year awards in 2018 and 2019.
The left-hander, who became eligible to play for New Zealand in August, replaces fellow power hitter Colin Munro, who is playing in Australia's Big Bash League. Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is the only other new cap in the T20 squad, while the Test side is the same one that faced India in February. Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Mark Chapman will replace Jamieson, Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor for the third T20I.
New Zealand Squads
T20Is: Tim Southee (c), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert, Ross Taylor (Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn and Mark Chapman replace Jamieson, Southee and Taylor for game three)
Tests: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.