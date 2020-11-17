NZ vs WI | Kane Williamson and Trent Boult rested in T20Is, Devon Conway earns debut call

With their 2-0 victory over India and the latest reports of a change in points system in the World Test Championship, New Zealand Cricket have got quite an edge over other teams, making them favourites along with England, India, and Australia to qualify for the finals. Taking note of that the Black Caps have decided to focus more on red-ball cricket and have rested their skipper Kane Williamson and pace spearhead Trent Boult for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies.