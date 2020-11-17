IPL 2020 | Langeveldt taught me how to handle pressure situations and execute plans, admits Arshdeep Singh

Today at 11:03 AM
Arshdeep Singh has credited his 2020 IPL success to Charles Langeveldt, admitting that he taught him how to handle pressure situations with an eye to execute plans better. He also added that it was in plans to bowl wide yorkers and slower deliveries in the second half of the IPL with slower wickets.
During the first half of the season, Kings XI Punjab placed their trust on their foreign recruit and left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell to do the business for them in the powerplay. However, after a good start in the series, the West Indian’s bowling performance withered midway through the series. Post that, the franchise replaced their overseas start with a young 21-year-old Arshdeep Singh. Since that move, the left-arm Arshdeep became an integral part of KXIP’s young bowling setup, alongside Ravi Bishnoi.
However, for the youngster, he was given the tough task of bowling in pressure situations, be it in the powerplay or be it the death overs, where teams are looking to attack the bowling. In eight games for the franchise, Arshdeep picked up nine wickets, at an average of 24.22, and an economy rate of 8.77, miles better from his first season. The youngster credited former South African pacer, Charles Langeveldt, who served as their bowling coach for the 2020 season for helping him handle pressure situations and execute plans accordingly.
"He (Langeveldt) taught me how to handle a pressure situation, how to execute plans; most importantly, just to back myself in every situation. He was very particular about finishing the over on a good note. Even if a bowler concedes 10 or 14 runs off his first three deliveries, he must not give up on that over and has to make a comeback off the next three. That was his mantra. Every single run in T20 is very crucial and no one understands it better than us," Arshdeep told TOI.
In the second half, the pitches and the conditions in the Middle East drastically slowed down, prompting the pacers to utilise their slower deliveries and cutters more. Arshdeep revealed that with the slow wickets, he aimed to utilise the wide yorkers more effectively, making it difficult for the batsmen to score off him.
"In the second half, the wicket got slower and the cutters, wide yorkers became very effective. Luckily, I was able to bowl them accurately. The other thing that worked for me was the size of the boundaries that we were playing on. It was again Charl's idea to use it in our favour during the death overs. The batsman is surely going to go for everything and we, as bowlers, should make it difficult for them to score."
