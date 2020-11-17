IPL 2020 | Langeveldt taught me how to handle pressure situations and execute plans, admits Arshdeep Singh

"He (Langeveldt) taught me how to handle a pressure situation, how to execute plans; most importantly, just to back myself in every situation. He was very particular about finishing the over on a good note. Even if a bowler concedes 10 or 14 runs off his first three deliveries, he must not give up on that over and has to make a comeback off the next three. That was his mantra. Every single run in T20 is very crucial and no one understands it better than us," Arshdeep told TOI.