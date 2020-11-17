IND vs AUS | Virat Kohli plays with full energy and doesn’t want to lose, opines Darren Lehmann

Crediting Virat Kohli’s abilities, Darren Lehmann has professed that the Indian skipper plays with full energy and doesn’t want to lose when he takes the field. The former Australian coach also added that Kohli’s ability to push the boundaries of the game is a hallmark of a great player.

Ahead of India’s most awaited tours to Australia, the tourists were dealt with a blow, when their skipper Virat Kohi announced that he would take paternity leave, missing out three Test matches. While that would definitely put India on the backfoot, several cricketers and former cricketers have stated that it would still be a tough part to beat the Indian team sans Kohli.

However, the 31-year-old’s presence is huge to not only the series but for Australia’s broadcasting deal, with Kohli headlining the series. Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann has opined that the right-hander always plays his cricket with full energy and doesn’t want to lose, which would make the first Test a spectacle.

“That’s just the way he plays; he plays full of energy and doesn’t want to lose,” Lehmann told Sydney Morning Herald according to news agency PTI, reported Hindustan Times.

Since Kohli’s arrival as the skipper, India have recorded their first-ever away series win in Down Under, against Australia in 2018 with a scoreline of 2-1. On top of that, India have also constantly threatened to come away with wins in England and South Africa.

Lehmann stated that Kohli’s ability to push the boundaries is what defines him as one of the great players. During his time as Australia’s coach, Lehmann was part of Australia’s away series against India, where Kohli was at his expressive best, in a series that could have defined Steve Smith’s Australian side, who narrowly lost against India.

“He always pushes the boundaries, but that’s what great players do. He wants to win every game. That was one of the more fiery ones [2017 series] going around in recent years,” Lehmann said.