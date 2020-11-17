IND vs AUS | This time it feels like I’ve earned the right to be here, insists Will Pucovski

After getting picked in the squad for the series against India, Victoria batsman Will Pucovski has insisted that this time he feels he has earned the right to represent Australia as opposed to his debut call-up 2 years back. He added that he is pumped to take on India if he gets the chance to play.

Victorian Will Pucovski came into the limelight for the time when he became the first player since Ricky Ponting to score a Shield double-century before he turned 21. However, immediately after his breakout innings, he took a six-week break due to his mental health issues. The last time he was in the Australian squad was in the series against Sri Lanka in 2019, where he was released from the squad mid-way.

The talented 22-year-old has once again set the domestic circuit on fire with back-to-back double centuries in the Sheffield Shield season for Victoria, making way for his Australia call-up, which has now placed him in contention with Joe Burns to open the batting for Australia against India next month. Pucovski felt that he is ready to grab an opportunity at Test level with both hands after a scintillating start to Sheffield Shield this season.

“This time it feels like I’ve earned the right to be here, and I’m pretty pumped to take the challenge on of playing India if I do get the chance,” Pucovski said as quoted by Foxsports.com.au

Pucovski pointed out that he’s better placed to make the step up to Test level than he was when he first earned a call-up almost two years ago. He explained that he didn't think much about the job at hand the first time he was picked as he was too excited.

“I was 20 a couple of years ago and I’m 22 now. I’ve played 15 or 20 more first-class games, and I’ve put a stack of work in off-field to make sure my life and my cricket is in a really good place,” he said.

“Probably the difference in feeling is you’re excited, but you’re ready to do a job this time. Whereas last time, not that I wasn’t ready, but I was probably just so excited to get picked for Australia that I didn’t think too much about the job at hand.”

However, coach Justin Langer has hinted that the Burns will be given the first preference against India when the series starts in Adelaide on December 17. Nonetheless, Pucovski will get a chance to showcase his talent in the two three-day Australia A matches which will take place against India before the start of the series.