IND vs AUS | Shreyas Iyer has the potential to lead India in the future, reckons Alex Carey

Alex Carey has reckoned that his DC skipper Shreyas Iyer has the potential in the future to lead the Indian side in the shortest format of the game. He also added that Iyer’s ability to connect with the teammates instantly and concentrate on the team’s success definitely makes him a good captain.

When Delhi Capitals (Daredevils back then) announced that the young Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer would take over the leadership from Gautam Gambhir, it sent a spiral of shock in the competition. While they finished last in the first season, he came back to lead the side into their first playoff appearance in this decade and into a final in the very next season. In two seasons, Iyer has not only established himself as just a starter in the franchise’s setup but also established himself as one of the best skippers in the competition.

In 17 games this season, the right-hander has scored 519 runs, at an average of 34.60, led the team brilliantly with the bat and on the field as a leader. Ahead of the series against India, Australia’s Alex Carey reckoned that Iyer has the potential to lead the Indian national team in the future, after his stint with the Delhi Capitals.

“No doubt he’s got the potential to lead India one day. I think Shreyas is going to be a fantastic leader moving forward,” said Carey to HT in the press conference.

“His ability to connect with all the players in the group was fantastic. He took the focus off himself and worried more about the group. He’s been really successful for the last couple of seasons for Delhi,” Carey added.

Alongside that, the left-handed batsman also credited Iyer’s ability as a fantastic batsman and also complimented his connection with a big squad like Delhi. His positive attitude, according to Carey worked really well for the Capitals and could work for India in the future.

“He’s still young and learning his crafts. He’s a fantastic batsman and a great person as well. To connect with every player in a big squad like Delhi is quite a tiring task but he was excellent in managing that. His positive attitude towards the game and his partnership with Ricky really worked well for us. The future is very bright for him,” he said.