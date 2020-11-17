IND vs AUS | India's batting and bowling balance will make it a great series, reckons Rohan Gavaskar

Rohan Gavaskar has reckoned that India’s balance in batting and bowling department will make the Australian series exciting for the fans. He added that although India went as favourites last time around, Australia will start as favourites this time with David Warner and Steve Smith back in the side.

On their last tour to Australia, India convincingly defeated Australia 2-1 to mark the first Test series victory on the Australia soil under the leadership of Virat Kohli. However, with David Warner and Steve Smith returning back to the side, the Australian team will definitely start as favourites in the upcoming tour, unlike last time when they didn’t have their full-strength squad. To add to it, India will be without their skipper Kohli for the last three Tests, giving Australia a huge upper hand in the series.

Talking about the same, former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar agreed that the return of Australian duo will tilt the balance slightly in favour of Australia. However, he was quick to add that a balanced Indian side will provide a spectacle for the viewers.

“Absolutely it (the return of Steve Smith and David Warner) just adds so much more to the Australian side. Last time we went to Australia as favourites. I don’t think anybody was surprised by the result. This time around, Steve Smith and David Warner, two of the best batsmen of the world returning to their side will make it different. Australia will start as favourites,” Gavaskar said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“We are a fantastic side. The balance of bowling and batting that India have will make it a great series. Over the last 10-12 years that is the rivalry that most cricket fans look for.”

Arguably Australia has one of the best bowling lineups when it comes to Test cricket with their pace battery comprising of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, which will act as a huge challenge for the visiting team. However, Gavaskar stated that India have enough quality in their batting line-up to cope with the Aussie pacers in their own backyard.

“Indian batsmen are very much capable of handling pace and bounce in Australia. The conditions might favour them a bit but this Indian side is top class. I’ve got absolutely no doubt in mind that they’ve got the skills, both mental and physical to handle to whatever is thrown at them in different conditions,” he said.

India will play three ODIs and three T20Is before the four-match Border-Gavaskar trophy kickstarts with the first-ever day-night Test between the two sides at Adelaide on December 17.