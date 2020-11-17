IND vs AUS | I enjoy that Virat Kohli plays hard and has a bit of chat, reveals Glenn McGrath

Unlike the past, this Indian team has a bowling unit that can give any batting line-up a run for their money. The same bowling unit, with Ishant on their side, played their role to perfection the last time they toured Down Under and they will take inspiration from that. With all the bowlers being expert in doing varied things, it would keep them in good stead - something McGrath believes can be done by understanding their own strength. The legendary seamer also adds that he hates to see bowlers compromising with their pace to add control.