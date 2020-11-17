CSK will be wise to release MS Dhoni ahead of mega auction, opines Aakash Chopra

Renowned expert Aakash Chopra has advised Chennai Super Kings to release MS Dhoni ahead of the mega auction and instead buy him back, given he will most likely not play more than one season. Chopra also reckons that CSK are a side that desperately requires the mega auction to take place.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League came to its conclusion exactly a week ago but intense talks have already emerged as to what could potentially happen with respect to the auction structure. While the BCCI, for a long while, had maintained that they will only hold a mini-auction prior to IPL 2021, reports emerged last week that the board are planning to add a ninth franchise, due to which they will be forced their hand into hosting a mega auction in a couple of months’ time.

Should a mega auction take place, franchises will have big decisions to make and CSK are no exception. One of those big decisions will be to decide what to do with skipper MS Dhoni, and now renowned expert Aakash Chopra has chipped in with his suggestion. According to Chopra, given Dhoni is 39 and does not have a lot of years left in his tank, it would be wise of CSK to not splash the cash on him and instead release him and look to buy him back cheaply in the auction. Retaining Dhoni, as things stand, could cost CSK up to INR 15 crore.

"I think CSK should release MS Dhoni going into the mega auction, if there is a mega auction then you will be with that player for three years,” Chopra said in a video he posted on Facebook, reported TOI.

“But will Dhoni stay with you for three years? I am not saying don't keep Dhoni, he will play the next IPL, but if you keep him as a retained player but you will have to pay Rs 15 crore. If Dhoni does not stay with you for three years and he plays just the 2021 season, you will get the Rs 15 crore back for the 2022 edition, but how will you find a player worth that Rs 15 crore? That's the advantage of a mega auction, you can create a big team if you have the money.

“If you release Dhoni for the mega auction, you can pick him with the right to match card and you can pick the right players by having the desired money in your kitty. You can pick Dhoni in the auction, from CSK point of view, if they release Dhoni and then pick him up in auction, it would be beneficial for them.”

After a late surge, CSK avoided wooden spoon in IPL 2020 and finished 7th, but issues within the side are aplenty, as was evident from their underwhelming showing in the competition. A rehaul, many believe, is what’s needed for the franchise, and Chopra echoed the popular sentiment. The 43-year-old noted that CSK are a side that is in dire need of a Mega Auction.

"CSK needs a mega auction, the side does not have many players that can be retained. If you want to make a team from the scratch, then are you willing to spend big bucks on the likes of Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu? I don't think that CSK will look at the likes of Raina and Harbhajan if they are making a team from the scratch," said Chopra.