SA vs ENG | Quinton de Kock is one of my favourite players in the world at the moment, expresses Jos Buttler

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock looked in superb form in the recently concluded IPL, where he ended up scoring 503 runs in 16 matches, frequently getting Mumbai off to good starts after struggling a bit initially. Such an impressive run in IPL will provide him great confidence going into the series against England and help him pile up huge runs, which he hasn’t done on the international circuit in the recent past.

Ahead of the series, England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler expressed that de Kock is one of his favourite players in the world as he prepares to take on the Proteas in the Twenty20 international series. He added that he enjoys the perspective with which the South African skipper plays.

"He is a fantastic player with an excellent cricket brain. I really enjoy how he views the game and looks to take it on. He is one of my favourite players in the world at the moment, and is brilliant with the bat and as a wicketkeeper." Buttler said as quoted by TOI.

England will play six limited-overs matches in South Africa between November 27 and December 9, including three ODIs, but it is the shortest format that will carry the most interest with the upcoming Twenty20 World Cups next year and in 2022. Buttler stated that the ultimate aim of the team would be to win the series but the series would prove crucial to building their squad for the World Cup.