Reports: Ishant Sharma likely to be fit in time for the Australia Tests
Today at 4:46 PM
Team India have been hit hard by injuries of late, but there is a good news as reports suggest that India's seasoned campaigner Ishant Sharma is likely to be fit for the Australia Tests. Due to left internal oblique muscle tear, Sharma has been out of action and last appeared in IPL 2020.
As quickly as Ishant Sharma created waves in international cricket, he fizzled out soon with his inconsistency yet was part of the side consistently, a move that has benefited Indian cricket immensely in the last few years with him emerging as one of the best Indian Test bowlers, who is reliable and does the workhorse job to perfection. However, injury has been his arch-nemesis be it against New Zealand earlier this year or the upcoming Australia Tests. With Virat Kohli set to miss most of the Australia Tests, Ishant's experience in Australia will come handy and he is fighting against time to be ready for action.
Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments at the NCA have stated that Rahul Dravid and Paras Mhambrey are doing their best to have the lanky Indian pacer fit in time for the four Test-match Border-Gavaskar trophy. Ishant suffered a left internal oblique muscle tear and was ruled out of the recently-concluded IPL 2020.
"As NCA head, Dravid has informed the board that Ishant is working with Mhambrey to be fit in time for the Test matches. Ishant will definitely have a big role to play and his presence will not just give India another strike bowler, but also his experience will bring a lot to the table in Kohli's absence," the source was quoted assaying by ANI, reported TOI.
The first Test between India and Australia is going to be a Day-Night Test that will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. The second Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30 in what s going to be a Boxing Day Test. The third Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground while the final Test will take place at Australia's fortress Gabba from January 15 to 19.
