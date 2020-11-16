Reports: Ishant Sharma likely to be fit in time for the Australia Tests 

As quickly as Ishant Sharma created waves in international cricket, he fizzled out soon with his inconsistency yet was part of the side consistently, a move that has benefited Indian cricket immensely in the last few years with him emerging as one of the best Indian Test bowlers, who is reliable and does the workhorse job to perfection. However, injury has been his arch-nemesis be it against New Zealand earlier this year or the upcoming Australia Tests. With Virat Kohli set to miss most of the Australia Tests, Ishant's experience in Australia will come handy and he is fighting against time to be ready for action.