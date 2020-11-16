PSL 2020 | Think Babar Azam surprised a lot with his T20 cricket, reckons Faf du Plessis

While his team went out in the first Eliminator, du Plessis had the first-hand experience of looking at the tournament’s leading run-scorer Babar Azam. The Proteas man reckoned that Babar Azam has surprised a lot with the way he goes about in the shortest format of the game. With a brilliant technique, the right-hander was always earmarked as one of the best batting talents to pop up from Pakistan but his technique was always restricted to the longer formats.