KL Rahul is one of the best white-ball players going at the moment, feels Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain is of the opinion that KL Rahul, who won the Orange Cap in the recently-concluded IPL, is one of the finest white-ball players going around and added that he strikes the ball beautifully. Hussain also singled out Shikhar Dhawan for special praise and lauded his ability.
The approach might have been questioned, the run-scoring temperament might not be close to what he has done for the Indian team lately, but KL Rahul remains a purist’s delight for everything he does on the field that transcends time. In the 2020 IPL, he was the highest run-scorer yet again and won the Orange Cap even though his side failed to qualify for the playoffs. Former English cricketer turned cricket expert Nasser Hussain finds him one of the finest players going around.
“Rahul, I think, is one of the best white-ball players going at the moment. He is a good lesson for any young boy or girl about how to stroke a cricket ball and not over-hit it. Rahul strokes it beautifully,” Hussain told Sky Sports.
The former English skipper also singled out Shikhar Dhawan for special praise as the southpaw scored 618 runs in 17 matches and finished as the second-highest run-getter of IPL behind Rahul. The UAE edition of the league turned out to be a reinventing point and possibly a point of difference to his white-ball career and Hussain found that as a revelation.
“These two openers are so pleasing on the eye. T20 is about muscle and hitting the ball but it’s also about stroking the ball and Dhawan and Rahul had magnificent tournaments,” Hussain said.
