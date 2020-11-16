KL Rahul is one of the best white-ball players going at the moment, feels Nasser Hussain

The approach might have been questioned, the run-scoring temperament might not be close to what he has done for the Indian team lately, but KL Rahul remains a purist’s delight for everything he does on the field that transcends time. In the 2020 IPL, he was the highest run-scorer yet again and won the Orange Cap even though his side failed to qualify for the playoffs. Former English cricketer turned cricket expert Nasser Hussain finds him one of the finest players going around.