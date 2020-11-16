IPL 2020 | Pommie Mbangwa picks 2020 IPL Overseas XI, chooses Morgan over Warner as captain 

Today at 6:27 PM
Despite leading his side to the playoffs, David Warmer has lagged behind Eoin Morgan on the captaincy front when renowned expert Pommie Mbangwa picked his IPL overseas XI for 2020. The likes of Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, and Anrich Nortje didn't make it to the XI despite their good run.
We have generally heard of best IPL 2020 XI but not many best overseas XI from the experts after the 13th edition of the lucrative league which finished on November 10 with Mumbai Indians winning the silverware against Delhi Capitals. Renowned cricket expert and commentator, Pommie Mbangwa named his best IPL overseas XI, which has southpaws David Warner and Quinton de Kock opening the batting after they had a great run with the bat.
This was the sixth consecutive season for Warner when he crossed the 500-run-mark in IPL, which is simply incredibly so it was a no-brainer to pick him in the side. De Kock had also done an excellent job for MI this season. For no.3, Pommie picked AB de Villiers, who has been a constant in all the best IPL XIs as he busted many myths and showed the world how good his reflexes are as RCB made to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
In the middle-order, Mbangwa decided to have Eoin Morgan, who not only bats at 4 but surprisingly, leads the side too despite having Warner in the team. Jos Buttler blew hot and cold this season, but the former Zimbabwe cricketer picked Kieron Pollard, who had a terrific run for MI and Chris Morris, who might have failed to perform well in whatever chances he got with the bat but had a great time with the ball in hand.
The bowling line-up boasts Jofra Archer, who Pommie finds an incredible bowler and played 14 matches to take 20 wickets and was the MVP of the season. KG Rabada, the purple cap holder is the second pacer while Trent Boult, with his swinging ability and who took 12 wickets in powerplay this year was the third specialist pacer with Rashid Khan making up for the lone spinner in the side.
Here is Pommie Mbangwa's IPL 2020 Overseas XI:
Warner, de Kock, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler, Kieron Pollard, Chris Morris, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, KG Rabada.
