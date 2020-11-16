IPL 2020 | Pommie Mbangwa picks 2020 IPL Overseas XI, chooses Morgan over Warner as captain 

This was the sixth consecutive season for Warner when he crossed the 500-run-mark in IPL, which is simply incredibly so it was a no-brainer to pick him in the side. De Kock had also done an excellent job for MI this season. For no.3, Pommie picked AB de Villiers, who has been a constant in all the best IPL XIs as he busted many myths and showed the world how good his reflexes are as RCB made to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.