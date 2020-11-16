IND vs AUS | Yet to make a decision on whether I’ll play the ODI series, reveals Pat Cummins

Australia’s Pat Cummins, who has had a hectic three months, has revealed that he is still not quite sure if he will play the ODI series, which will precede the all-important four-Test battle in December. Cummins also insisted that it was important for players to be ‘open’ about fatigue and burnouts.

Life has been anything but easy for players who have found themselves playing both international cricket and the IPL during the pandemic and Pat Cummins is no exception. Having lived life inside secure bio-bubbles since the start of September, first in England and then in the UAE, the lanky speedster has no more than 10 days to recuperate before gearing up for the series against India.

While Cummins has been named as a part of all three formats, it goes without saying that it will be the Tests in which his presence would make a huge difference, given he is the number one ranked bowler in the world.

Thus there have been talks of the 27-year-old potentially being rested for the limited-overs leg, partially if not completely, given the importance of the Test series, and given the workload that lies ahead of him. But speaking to cricket.com.au on Monday, Cummins refused to confirm whether he’ll sit the ODIs out.

"(I) haven't made a final decision on that yet," Cummins said of his participation in the ODIs, in the ‘Unplayable Podcast’ of cricket.com.au.

"Obviously, (it’s) unprecedented times with so many people spending a large portion of time in these bubbles so we're going to keep all the conversations open, chat about that a bit closer to when we all get together.”

The speedster said that a call on his participation in the ODIs will be taken in the days to come, but insisted that it was vital for players - particularly the ones who have been inside bubbles - to be open about needing a break, given the unforgiving nature of scheduling.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there's times throughout the summer where some players might just need a little rest knowing not only how busy this next couple of months is but also a tour of South Africa (February-March) and a few away tours next year.

"There's always cricket on, so we'll make sure we're all open about that, having those conversations."

Starting November 27, Australia will lock horns with the visiting Indian side in 3 ODIs, in Canberra and Sydney, in conditions that are expected to lean towards the comfort zone of the visitors. Cummins said that he will be ‘happy’ if the Aussies could scar the Indians ahead of the Tests, and hoped for the pitches to provide sufficient pace and bounce to aid the home side.

"If it happens I'll be happy," he said, when asked if the ODIs are a chance to scar the Indians.

"Hopefully the (pitch) conditions will be what we as Aussies are accustomed to. Hopefully they've got a bit more bounce and pace than you would a place like India so that home advantage might come into it."

Each of the last three ODI series contested between India and Australia have been decided by a one-match margin (2-1, 3-2 and 2-1), with the Indians coming on top twice.