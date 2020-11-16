IND vs AUS | Not sure Kohli's absence going to be a deciding factor in the series, claims Pat Cummins

Australia's premier fast bowler and world's no.1 Test bowler Pat Cummins has played down the impact of Virat Kohli's absence on India's chances in the Border-Gavaskar trophy Down Under. Cummins reckons that India always find some incredible batsman waiting for his chance in the XI.

While Indian cricket team fans are losing their sleep over Virat Kohli's absence from India's Test side for the major part of the Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia, Kangaroos quick Pat Cummins doesn't feel that it is going to be a deciding factor in the outcome of the series. Virat Kohli will leave for home after featuring in the first Test in Adelaide, which is going to be a Day-Night Test as he will be on paternity leave with his wife Anushka Sharma expecting the birth of their first child.

Given how dominant Virat Kohli has been in Australia, a place where he averages over 50 in all the three formats of the game, Australia's best pacer Cummins is of the opinion that India always find some incredible batter or the other, who are just waiting for the chances to make it big at the highest level. Cummins' Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Shubman Gill is likely to take Kohli's place from the second Test onwards.

"To be honest, as a captain, obviously he'll be missed but the Indian cricket side always finds some incredible batsman, who outside the team, just waiting for an opportunity, so maybe that new opportunity will be the beginning of someone else's career," ICC quoted the Aussie vice-captain as saying.

He feels that it might make a bit of difference but may not be a deciding factor as many people feel ahead of the much exciting series.

"It might make a bit of a difference. I am not sure it's gonna be a deciding factor in the series but to be honest, us players haven't spoken too much about it," Cummins stated.

Australia had lost the last time they clashed with India at home 1-2 and Cummins asserted that they pride themselves on doing well at home and will look to correct the wrongs from the last time.

"We have got a lot to prove. India played really well here a couple of years ago. We as an Aussie cricket team, and as long as I have grown up watching them play, pride ourselves on winning at home, especially Test matches. So to lose that one, I feel like we have to make amends this summer."

The lanky pacer predicted that it's going to be a great series with some high-quality cricket.

"It's gonna be a great series. Both teams I think are at the top of the Test Championship table at the moment. It's going to be a high-quality series," he added.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played from December 17 in Adelaide with Brisbane marking the end of the lengthy tour.