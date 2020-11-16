ICC chalks out three round of complex voting structure to elect new chairman
Today at 9:30 PM
As the ICC's annual quarterly meetings began, it has emerged that the first round of voting process for the position of ICC Chairman has begun as well. While a simple majority would do, there has been a cut off of the number of votes needed to be cast to elect one of Greg Barclay and Imran Khwaja.
Putting an end to all the speculations, the International Cricket Council have processed the first round of ballot voting for the position of the ICC Chairman which has remained vacant since Shashank Manohar stepped down six months ago. In the annual quarterly meetings, the directors will cast their vote to pick one from New Zealand Cricket (NZC) head Greg Barclay or the ICC's current interim chairman Imran Khwaja as the next full-time chairman.
The voting process will see the heads of the 12 Full Members, three directors representing the Associates and the independent woman director Indra Nooyi casting their vote. While Khwaja cannot cast a vote in the position of ICC Chairman, he can vote as the acting chair of the Associate members. The winner will need not just a simple majority but two-thirds of the votes cast, or 11 votes in the first round.
In case the simple majority doesn’t happen, another round of voting will take place later this week. However unlikely, if the second round doesn’t throw up a clear winner, a final round of voting will take place. In an extreme situation, if two-thirds majority after that fails to hit the mark, then Khwaja will be appointed the new chairman for the interim period.
It is also a voting process of contrasting ideologies with Khawaja, backed by ICC CEO Manu Shwaney, represents the thought process for more ICC events, NZC head Barclay is backed by the big three of India, Australia and England with a push for more bilateral incentives to the boards.
