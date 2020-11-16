Cricket Australia chalk out contingency plans as Adelaide faces second wave of Covid-19 pandemic
Today at 8:34 PM
With Western Australia, Queensland, and Tasmania closing their borders to South Australia in the wake of a second wave of the pandemic, Cricket Australia is planning to airlift players to NSW. However, Adelaide still remains the venue for the first Test with the board planning on their feet.
After overcoming a lot of obstacles on the way, Cricket Australia managed to send the final itinerary to India and even got the Indian side to start their practice amidst Quarantine at the Sydney Olympic Park hub in New South Wales. However, a second wave of the pandemic in South Australia has resulted in shockwaves in the cricket board who are planning an airlift for the stranded players in Adelaide taking part in the Sheffield Shield. Even Adelaide Strikers are planning to move early to evade the danger of being barred from entering Tasmania for the first batch of BBL games.
"Our biosecurity and operational teams are closely monitoring the situation and working to put in place the necessary plans to ensure players, coaches, and staff are available for upcoming fixtures,” a Cricket Australia statement on Monday evening said in a release, reported Cricinfo.
"CA has always maintained that it would need to be agile as border conditions change and we thank the players, coaches and staff involved for their flexibility and all parties for their support. We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves and look forward to hosting a safe and successful summer across all formats.”
Among the players who are forced to self-isolate at the Shield Village in Adelaide are Tim Paine and Matthew Wade (Tasmania), Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns, Michael Neser and Mitchell Swepson (Queensland), Cameron Green (Western Australia) and Travis Head and Kane Richardson (South Australia). CA are planning to take them to Sydney at the earliest after figuring out the logistics.
- Tim Paine
- Kane Richardson
- Sheffield Shield
- India Vs Australia
- Big Bash League
- Australia Cricket Team
- Adelaide Strikers
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.