Cricket Australia chalk out contingency plans as Adelaide faces second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

After overcoming a lot of obstacles on the way, Cricket Australia managed to send the final itinerary to India and even got the Indian side to start their practice amidst Quarantine at the Sydney Olympic Park hub in New South Wales. However, a second wave of the pandemic in South Australia has resulted in shockwaves in the cricket board who are planning an airlift for the stranded players in Adelaide taking part in the Sheffield Shield. Even Adelaide Strikers are planning to move early to evade the danger of being barred from entering Tasmania for the first batch of BBL games.