Australian state cricketers forced to self-isolate after South Australia COVID outbreak

In a new development, a fresh wave of COVID-19 has arrived in Southern Australia, which has forced the state governments to take immediate action, forcing a bunch of state cricketers, including Australia's Test captain Tim Paine, who travelled from SA to self-isolate. On Monday, Queensland's state government confirmed that anyone who has arrived from SA since November 9 will need to get tested and quarantined for 14 days.

Players and support staff from Tasmania, Western Australia, New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria all returned home from their Sheffield Shield hub in Adelaide last week, which is later than the deadline date of November 9 set by other state governments for mandatory self-isolation.

"Like all people who have travelled from South Australia to Tasmania in the last seven days, the Tasmanian Tigers Sheffield Shield squad are self-isolating as we wait for further advice from Public Health. Players and staff have Covid-19 swab tests scheduled for later today,” a Cricket Tasmania spokesman said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

However, the New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian has informed that its borders will not be closed and players returning from Adelaide have not been required to self-isolate, but have been required to get tested.

The important thing to be noted here is how the current outbreak may affect plans for the start of the India Test series, which is scheduled to start at Adelaide Oval from December 17. Cricket Australia was informed that they are still assessing the situation in SA with Australia's Test squad due to gather in the city during the previous week. The city is also due to host BBL matches from late December.

The players returning from IPL, who are part of the Australia-India series are currently undergoing 14 days quarantine in Sydney during which time they are able to train at Blacktown. The quarantine period ends on the eve of the ODI series which begins on November 27 at the SCG which will stage the first two matches before Canberra hosts the third ODI and first T20I with the series then returning to Sydney for the closure of T20I series.