Rohit Sharma is a decent guy, a seriously very good player and captain, opines Nasser Hussain

Lavishing huge praises on Rohit Sharma, Nasser Hussain has opined that the MI skipper is a pretty decent guy for wanting to sacrifice his wicket for Suryakumar Yadav in the final along with good player and captain. He added that due to his title-winning run, many players want him to lead India.

Rohit Sharma once again proved his efficiency as a skipper by taking Mumbai Indians to a record fifth title, most by any franchise, in IPL 2020 in a dominating fashion, where no team came even close to the defending champions in terms of skills on-field. Although the MI skipper couldn’t quite put a show with his batting in the league stages, he finally led his team to victory with a clinical fifty in the final, where Suryakumar Yadav had to sacrifice his wicket for him after a mix-up in running. However, Rohit did clarify in the post-match presentation that he should have been the one sacrificing his wicket given the form that SKY was in.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain praised the Mumbaikar for having such huge respect for his fellow teammate and opined that he is a seriously good player and captain.

"He is a decent guy when he said I should have sacrificed my wicket for Suryakumar Yadav [in the IPL final]. He is a seriously very good player and captain," Hussain was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Hussain further went on to point out that the MI skipper has a sense of calmness in him and many cricketers are in favour of him taking over the limited-overs captaincy from Virat Kohli.

"His captaincy, he is calm, cool, makes the right decisions at the right time and he has had such a good time with MI that there are various cricketers around the world now, including in India, saying that maybe it is time for Virat [Kohli] to step down from T20s and let Rohit take over. His record speaks for himself," he said.

Highlighting the extraordinary record of Rohit in ODIs, the former England right-handed batsman also said that Sharma was one of those players who could face a dip in form but scores on big occasions.

"He is one of the great white-ball players. If you look at the 50-over cricket, he has a couple of double hundreds he has had massive scores, in T20, he lost a bit of rhythm but he made runs in the final," he added.