Reports | World Test Championship finalists set to be decided by percentage of points earned

Today at 9:57 AM
The two finalists of the ongoing, inaugural World Test Championship are said to be decided by the ‘Percentage of Points earned’, with the ICC said to have ruled out the option of splitting points for 'cancelled series’. The Chief Executives' Committee is expected to give final approval next week.
After months of speculation, confusion, and pondering, the International Cricket Council (ICC) are finally said to have come to a logical conclusion as to how the finalists of the World Test Championship (WTC) will be decided. ESPN Cricinfo reports that the council have zeroed-in on choosing the two finalists for the inaugural edition on the basis of who has earned the highest ‘percentage of points’. Initially, there were reports which suggested that the ICC were planning to split points for games that have been postponed or cancelled owing to the pandemic, but it is now believed that the idea has been squashed, with the ‘percentage of points earned’ method taking precedence.
The ICC's cricket committee, according to ESPN Cricinfo, are said to have finalized this, and the Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) is expected to approve the same next week. The decision could come as early as Monday, with the ICC’s last quarterly meeting of the year set to take place on November 16.
Should the aforementioned idea get the approval, it would make India and Australia hot favorites to make the top two, with England and New Zealand also having a realistic chance. As per the current standings, Australia (82.2%), India (75%), England (60.83%), and New Zealand (50%) are placed 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respectively, but New Zealand playing back-to-back home series’ against two weaker opponents, Pakistan and West Indies, could see them usurp one of the sides to get into the top two. A lot will, however, depend on the two pivotal tours that will take place over the course of the next 3 months - India vs Australia and India vs England.
The final of the inaugural WTC cycle, as things stand, is expected to be played in June, 2021 in England.
- World Test Championship
- India Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.