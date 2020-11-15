Reports | World Test Championship finalists set to be decided by percentage of points earned

After months of speculation, confusion, and pondering, the International Cricket Council (ICC) are finally said to have come to a logical conclusion as to how the finalists of the World Test Championship (WTC) will be decided. ESPN Cricinfo reports that the council have zeroed-in on choosing the two finalists for the inaugural edition on the basis of who has earned the highest ‘percentage of points’. Initially, there were reports which suggested that the ICC were planning to split points for games that have been postponed or cancelled owing to the pandemic, but it is now believed that the idea has been squashed, with the ‘percentage of points earned’ method taking precedence.