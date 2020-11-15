Reports | Ajit Agarkar, Chetan Sharma, Maninder Singh and SS Das favourites to be picked as national selectors 

Earlier this year, BCCI had appointed Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh as the National selectors along with 3 vacant places in the five-member committee. For the rest three places, BCCI had kept Sunday to be the deadline for all the applications regarding the same. Now, according to reports from TOI, former India pacers Ajit Agarkar and Chetan Sharma along with former India left-arm spinner Maninder Singh and opener Shiv Sunder Das are the front runners to get selected for the post, given their experience.