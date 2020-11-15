Reports | Ajit Agarkar, Chetan Sharma, Maninder Singh and SS Das favourites to be picked as national selectors 

Today at 6:06 PM
According to reports, former cricketers Ajit Agarkar, Chetan Sharma, Maninder Singh and SS Das are the front-runners to be picked in the 5-member selection committee. Agarkar is the most probable candidate to be chosen as the chairman of the committee, given his international experience.
Earlier this year, BCCI had appointed Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh as the National selectors along with 3 vacant places in the five-member committee. For the rest three places, BCCI had kept Sunday to be the deadline for all the applications regarding the same. Now, according to reports from TOI, former India pacers Ajit Agarkar and Chetan Sharma along with former India left-arm spinner Maninder Singh and opener Shiv Sunder Das are the front runners to get selected for the post, given their experience.
BCCI has historically chosen selectors according to the zones, but the renewed BCCI constitution doesn’t specify the policy and states that the best five candidates should be appointed. However, with Joshi and Harvinder brought in as selectors, BCCI seem to be following the zonal policy. Then again, the board has maintained it’s not following a zonal policy which is why they didn’t mention it in the job requirements.
Agarkar and Maninder had applied the previous time as well but both couldn’t make the final cut. Now that it was time to reapply, Maninder stated that he had received no communication from BCCI regarding reapplication.
“I had applied the last time. No communication came from BCCI’s end as to if we had to reapply or not,” Maninder told TOI.
It has been further reported that Agarkar is a strong favourite to become the chairman of the selection committee going by international experience.
Some reports also suggest that the BCCI could elevate former India pacer Debasish Mohanty from being the chairman of the junior selection committee to the senior panel to accommodate former Bengal pacer Ranadeb Bose in the junior selection committee, who has also applied for the post.
