IPL 2020 | 'Odd' narrative that was going around for a long time has been set right in 2020, quips Akash Ambani

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani has quipped that the ‘odd’ narrative that was going on before the start of this season has been set straight by Mumbai’s win in IPL 2020. He added that this was their best season in terms of quality of cricket, where they executed their plans with near perfection.

As the new season of IPL began in 2020, there were huge superstitions around, where people pointed out that Mumbai Indians had not won a title in an even year, which meant that they would falter to do the same in 2020. Before this year’s title-winning campaign, the four titles of Mumbai came in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani quipped that the ‘odd’ narrative that was going around for quite a long time has been set straight by Mumbai’s title in 2020, adding that their main goal was to win the title in the back-to-back years.

"Ha ha, yes, that 'odd' narrative was going around for a long time. That's been set right in 2020," Akash quipped, reported TOI.

"We had set out on this task of doing it back-to-back years. To win it in an even year is such an added thrill."

In a season where almost all the teams choked at least once, Mumbai stood tall as they never had an off-day except the final league game, where it felt like they would falter, but were then rescued by Kieron Pollard, after which they ended up scoring 149 after the initial collapse. The MI owner pointed out that the win percentage of Mumbai was the same as last year, but insisted that the quality of cricket this season was ‘incredible’, with the players executing the plans with near perfection.

"Our record in terms of wins and losses are the same as last year. But in terms of the quality of cricket played, this season was incredible. From what our plan for the season was and what we managed to execute on the field, I'd say we were in the 95 to 98% range. This is the best we've played in 13 years." he insisted.

Talking about the strategy behind MI’s fantantic run, Akash revealed that the first step in the process is charting out the plans for the squad from last year.

"I would say the auction and the release list are really the toughest things to work on ahead of an IPL season. The first process of any auction is to go according to what you want to do with the squad you had last season," he said.